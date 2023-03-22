Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:WIA)

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:WIA opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 589,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

