Wendell David Associates Inc. Takes $621,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,435 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 122.6% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at $16,416,873.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,219,156.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock worth $13,475,440. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $144.45. 857,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,354,583. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $120.90 and a one year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.63.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

