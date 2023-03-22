Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 398 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX stock traded down $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $491.49. 47,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,864. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $560.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $417.69. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $514.75.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

