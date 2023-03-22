Wendell David Associates Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.4 %

DG stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.29. The stock had a trading volume of 178,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,497. The business has a 50-day moving average of $225.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $211.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.75.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

