Wendell David Associates Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Wendell David Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cintas by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,579,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,942,364,000 after buying an additional 375,669 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cintas by 9.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Cintas by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 620,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,018,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

Cintas Stock Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 1,618 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.85, for a total value of $714,913.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,132 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,313,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total transaction of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $444.18. 19,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,296. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $439.74 and a 200-day moving average of $432.04. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Stories

