Wendell David Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,368 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 2.7% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $22,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.43.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.88. The company had a trading volume of 5,421,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,550. The company has a market capitalization of $192.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $139.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.19.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

