Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 6,525 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,898. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.