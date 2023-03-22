Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 6,525 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fortive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
Fortive Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.31. The stock had a trading volume of 149,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,898. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Fortive Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,234.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,847.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $88,697.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,519,234.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Fortive
Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.
