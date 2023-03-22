WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.
WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 916,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.
About WELL Health Technologies
Further Reading
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.