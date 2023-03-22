WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 55.56% from the stock’s current price.

WELL Health Technologies Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WELL Health Technologies stock traded up C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 916,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,715. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of C$2.56 and a twelve month high of C$5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.62, a PEG ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

