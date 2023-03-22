Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/20/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/16/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 3/15/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/14/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.
  • 2/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 2/8/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/7/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
  • 1/31/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.
  • 1/21/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,255. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYBGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.