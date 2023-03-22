Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) in the last few weeks:

3/20/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $74.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $82.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $99.00.

2/13/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $104.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/8/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $94.00 to $99.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $83.00 to $85.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $77.00 to $90.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $109.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $89.00 to $91.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $100.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/31/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2023 – LyondellBasell Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,255. The firm has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $71.46 and a fifty-two week high of $117.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $86.05.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total transaction of $989,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $731,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

