Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 28,202 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,537 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 28,202 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.40% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $38,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 179.0% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,179,258 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $123,397,000 after purchasing an additional 756,539 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 155.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 636,689 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $47,446,000 after buying an additional 387,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 542,036 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,718,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $152.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 45.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $12,109,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 159,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.38, for a total transaction of $23,022,979.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,953,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,485,532.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 83,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $12,109,352.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,872,991.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

