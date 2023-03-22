Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 15,220 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,220 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $37,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 80.3% during the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.77. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.30 and a 1-year high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

