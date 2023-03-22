Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 12,804 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $36,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after acquiring an additional 46,100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ULTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.09.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $515.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.62. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $537.52.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

