Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 42,217 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,827 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 19,798 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

LOW opened at $196.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $122.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $229.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.