Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $61.94 Million Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,266,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,925 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.16% of Fortinet worth $61,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 380.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,463,841,000 after buying an additional 20,487,614 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 148.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.39.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 924,949 shares of company stock worth $53,411,641 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

