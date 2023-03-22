Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $40.21 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,973 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz accounts for 0.6% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $40,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after buying an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 188,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $44.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.33.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on KHC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

