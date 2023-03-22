Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $39.64 Million Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,084 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $39,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,435,000 after acquiring an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.36.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $266.24 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.90.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Articles

