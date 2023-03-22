Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $38.10 Million Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 464,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,016 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Centene worth $38,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Centene by 1,401.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 104.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,354,554.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 46,750 shares of company stock worth $3,091,605. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $61.82 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.39.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Featured Stories

