Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 239,497 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 239,497 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $32,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in KeyCorp by 634.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 42,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Stock Up 9.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Odeon Capital Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.87.

NYSE:KEY opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.57. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Further Reading

