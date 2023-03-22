Waterloo Brewing (TSE:BRB) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Waterloo Brewing Company (TSE:BRB – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$3.57 and last traded at C$3.61. 405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 13,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Waterloo Brewing Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98.

Waterloo Brewing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brick Brewing Co Limited produces, sells, markets, and distributes packaged and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name, and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands primarily in Ontario, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada, and the United States. The company also produces, sells, markets, and distributes coolers and ciders under the Seagram Coolers brand, as well as offers various beer products under the licensed President's Choice trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.