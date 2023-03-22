Wanchain (WAN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.47 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $56.14 million and $1.47 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00061814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00041567 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00018238 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,293,818 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.