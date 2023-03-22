Wanchain Trading Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Wanchain has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $53.95 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00061408 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018478 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,299,334 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

