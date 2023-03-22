Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Sells 63,300 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the period. EnLink Midstream accounts for about 0.0% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 324,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 98,084 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 179.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,477,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.56.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

