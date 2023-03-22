Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $35.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.64.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,963. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,574,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,845,000 after buying an additional 818,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,812,727 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,846,720,000 after buying an additional 540,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,675,950,000 after buying an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $499,756,000 after buying an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

