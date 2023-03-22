W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,359. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathleen S. Carroll sold 1,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.56, for a total value of $1,134,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,359. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last 90 days. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GWW traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $678.91. 26,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,526. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.48 and a fifty-two week high of $709.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $639.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $585.64.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 60.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. UBS Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $650.00 to $730.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $688.88.

About W.W. Grainger

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.