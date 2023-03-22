VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 5.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 50,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 248,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

VTEX Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VTEX Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VTEX by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in VTEX by 413.9% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VTEX during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 38.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

