VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 5.8%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 50,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 248,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.79.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on VTEX shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.69.
VTEX Trading Up 3.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97.
VTEX Company Profile
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
