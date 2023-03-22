Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund alerts:

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE IAE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,486. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAE. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 158.3% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 208,573 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 31.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 15.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.