Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (IAE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 3rd

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE IAE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,486. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26.
About Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund
Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
