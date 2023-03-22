Volex (LON:VLX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $198.00

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 198 ($2.43) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.51), with a volume of 356532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205.50 ($2.52).

Volex Stock Down 1.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 239.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 251.98. The company has a market capitalization of £338.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,535.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as box builds, wire and cable harnesses, electrical control panels, electromechanical assemblies and systems, printed circuit board assemblies, and ruggedized harness and overmoulding, as well as high mix and low volume manufacturing.

