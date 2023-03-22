Verge (XVG) Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Verge has a total market cap of $48.13 million and $1.09 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,652.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.00283180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00071592 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.58 or 0.00539355 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00457302 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,518,137,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,518,137,013 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

