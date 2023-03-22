Verasity (VRA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $68.62 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $68.62 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003524 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000758 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

