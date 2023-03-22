Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $20.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Veradigm by 578.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

