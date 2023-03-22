Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Receives $20.90 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Veradigm Stock Performance
Shares of MDRX stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. Veradigm has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veradigm
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Veradigm (MDRX)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.