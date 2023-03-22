Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.54 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Velas has a total market cap of $53.54 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00061568 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00040893 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000251 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007117 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018443 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003215 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,428,658,732 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,658,730 coins. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is velas.com.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

