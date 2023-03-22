Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.32

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.32, with a volume of 612825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Varex Imaging in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $694.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.77.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.35 million. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VREX. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Varex Imaging by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

