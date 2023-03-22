Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.3% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $135.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,180. The stock has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.