Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 201.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.6% of Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.66. 472,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,448,180. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $138.37. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

