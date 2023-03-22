Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $96,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $468,973,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20,184.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,755,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,350,000 after acquiring an additional 760,532 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $273.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

