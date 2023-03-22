Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Increased by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 887.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VTI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 641,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $201.43 and a 200 day moving average of $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

