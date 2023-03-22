Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drake & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 659.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 210.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $367.88 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $424.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.73. The firm has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.