Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Holdings Raised by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,433,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,734,000 after acquiring an additional 82,928 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,308,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,579,000 after purchasing an additional 113,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,701,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,765,000 after acquiring an additional 35,142 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,018,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,496,000 after buying an additional 166,842 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $219.35. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
