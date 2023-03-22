Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,920 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $184.93. 112,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.