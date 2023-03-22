Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,001,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 14.0% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $175,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.84. The company had a trading volume of 80,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,869. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $213.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.18.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.