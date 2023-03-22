Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Increased by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.3% of Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VHT. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,038,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,178.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,652,000 after buying an additional 173,368 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 217,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,167,000 after buying an additional 73,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,777,000 after buying an additional 60,572 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 37,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,596. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.16 and a 200-day moving average of $240.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $217.12 and a one year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

