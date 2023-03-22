Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,395,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,827,000 after buying an additional 60,370 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,668,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,536,000 after buying an additional 151,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,237,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,583,000 after buying an additional 218,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,981,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,567,000 after buying an additional 206,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

VUG stock opened at $242.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.26 and its 200 day moving average is $226.63. The stock has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

