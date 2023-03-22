Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 10th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 139,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 158,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 413,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after purchasing an additional 145,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.93. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $49.06.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.