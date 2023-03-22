Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Raised by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises about 1.9% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of VFH opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $97.35. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.58.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.