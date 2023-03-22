Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,115 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,743 shares during the period. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,238,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,478,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.53. 227,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average is $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.