Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pariax LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pariax LLC now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

