VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,114 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.23% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REMX. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4,573.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,756,000 after purchasing an additional 278,985 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,701,000 after acquiring an additional 135,935 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 185,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,131,000 after acquiring an additional 112,282 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,209 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 18,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,836. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.64. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $73.05 and a 1-year high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.16 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.27.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.