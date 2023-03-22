Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Valneva in the 1st quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Valneva in the 3rd quarter worth $3,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

