Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 3.5%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.73. 265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
