Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management reduced its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $135.01. 1,308,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,181,228. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $93.65 and a one year high of $150.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

