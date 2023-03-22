Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,830 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,830 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF makes up 1.7% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FEZ opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $30.13 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

